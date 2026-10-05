Assam's Manas National Park Reopens For Tourists; 5 Rare Animals To Look Out For On Safari |

Wildlife enthusiasts can now plan their next jungle getaway as Manas National Park in Assam reopened to tourists on October 2, marking the beginning of the new tourism season. The reopening is part of Assam's phased return of its major wildlife destinations, with Kaziranga National Park reopening on October 3 and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary scheduled to welcome visitors from October 13.

Spread across Assam's Baksa and Chirang districts, Manas is known for its remarkable biodiversity and is home to several rare and endangered species. The park's diverse grasslands, forests and riverine landscapes make it a major destination for wildlife and birdwatching enthusiasts.

The growing popularity of the park is reflected in its visitor numbers. Manas welcomed 63,723 tourists during the 2025–26 season, up from 52,962 in 2021–22, marking an increase of more than 20% over four years. The latest season included 58,772 Indian visitors and 4,951 international tourists.

As the 2026–27 season gets underway, here are five remarkable species visitors can look out for during a safari.

1. Pygmy Hog

One of the most fascinating animals found in Manas is the pygmy hog, considered the world's smallest wild pig. Critically endangered and extremely elusive, the species is closely associated with the grassland ecosystem of the region, making a sighting particularly special.

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2. Golden Langur

The golden langur is instantly recognisable for its striking golden-yellow coat. An elusive primate native to the region, it can be difficult to spot amid the forest canopy, but lucky visitors may catch a glimpse during a safari.

3. Wild Water Buffalo

Manas also provides habitat to the wild water buffalo, one of Asia's most impressive large mammals. The park is home to an important population of these powerful animals, which are considered among the most threatened large herbivores in the region.

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4. One-Horned Rhinoceros

The greater one-horned rhinoceros is another major attraction. Once absent from Manas, rhinos have been successfully reintroduced into its alluvial grasslands as part of conservation efforts.

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5. Big Cats

For those hoping for a predator sighting, Manas offers the possibility of encountering Royal Bengal tigers and leopards, while the elusive clouded leopard adds another rare possibility to the park's impressive wildlife list.