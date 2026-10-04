Kaziranga National Park Reopens For 2026–27 Season: Safari Timings, Booking Details And What To Know |

Wildlife enthusiasts can once again plan a trip to Assam as Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reopened to tourists on October 3, 2026, following its annual monsoon closure. The reopening marks the beginning of the 2026–27 tourism season, offering visitors another opportunity to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its rich biodiversity and population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah formally inaugurated the season at the park's Central Kohora Range on Saturday. He was joined by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Forest Department officials.

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Kaziranga National Park Reopening 2026: Safari Timings

Jeep safaris resumed on the opening day, allowing visitors to explore the park's wildlife habitats. The daily safari slots are:

Morning: 7:30 AM to 10 AM

Afternoon: 1:30 PM to 3 PM

Elephant safaris, however, remain temporarily suspended as preparations are completed. They are expected to resume within 10 to 20 days. Visitors planning a trip should confirm availability and operational details before travelling.

What Can Tourists Expect At Kaziranga?

Spread across Assam's floodplains, Kaziranga is renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses, alongside elephants, wild water buffaloes, deer and a variety of bird species. Its diverse landscapes and wildlife make it a popular destination for nature lovers, photographers and safari enthusiasts.

The park's annual closure during the monsoon allows authorities to account for seasonal conditions and wildlife conservation requirements before tourism resumes.

Authorities Expect More Tourists This Season

Welcoming visitors, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah expressed optimism about tourist arrivals, citing encouraging booking trends. He also emphasised collaboration between the Forest and Tourism Departments to improve infrastructure, upgrade facilities and introduce new attractions.

With jeep safaris underway, travellers can begin planning their wildlife getaway while checking the latest safari availability and park guidelines before departure.