Grammy Award-Winning Indian Singer Ricky Kej Set To Host Free Concert For Environmental Awareness In Udaipur

Three-time Grammy Award winner and Padma Shri recipient Ricky Kej is set to take over Udaipur on November 15, 2026, with The Earth Symphony, a free concert focused on environmental awareness. On the same evening, the musician will receive the Srajan The Spark Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honour recognises Kej's contribution to music and his efforts to use his art to highlight environmental concerns. It will be presented by Srajan The Spark, a movement dedicated to preserving India's musical heritage.

Alongside the award ceremony, Kej's The Earth Symphony is expected to draw close to 10,000 people. The free performance will bring together music and environmental messaging, giving audiences an opportunity to engage with the cause through live music.

The concert also holds personal significance for Kej, whose father hails from Rajasthan. For his first public performance in Udaipur, he is expected to present compositions inspired by the state, along with his interpretations of folk songs from different parts of India.

The Srajan The Spark Lifetime Achievement Award has previously been conferred on several distinguished names from the Indian music and entertainment industries. Its past recipients include Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr L. Subramaniam, Padma Bhushan recipient Vishwamohan Bhatt, percussionist A. Sivamani, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Usha Mangeshkar, Anup Jalota, Roop Kumar Rathod and Sudesh Bhosle.

The list of awardees also features music director duo Anand-Milind, Anandji of Kalyanji-Anandji, lyricists Yogesh and Sameer Anjaan, and poet-actor Shailesh Lodha, among others.