Dia Dia Singer Burna Boy To Debut At Rolling Loud India 2026: Karan Aujla, Metro Boomin And Skepta Among Headliners

December is shaping up to be a big month for hip-hop fans in India, with global rap heavyweights and homegrown stars preparing to share the stage at one of the genre’s biggest festivals. Rolling Loud India has unveiled its 2026 line-up, bringing together Afrobeats, international hip-hop, Punjabi rap and regional Indian sounds for a two-day musical takeover.

Scheduled for December 12 and 13, the festival returns following its Indian debut in 2025. While the dates and performer list are confirmed, the festival venue remains under wraps.

Day 1: Burna Boy, Metro Boomin and Big Sean lead the line-up

The opening day on December 12 will feature three major international names: Burna Boy, Metro Boomin and Big Sean, all bringing distinct sounds to the festival.

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian musician known for blending Afrobeats with dancehall, reggae and hip-hop influences, will make his Indian concert debut. The singer behind tracks including Last Last and Ye has built a global following, while his collaboration with Shakira on Dai Dai has further connected his music to the football world.

Joining him is Metro Boomin, the producer whose atmospheric beats have helped shape contemporary hip-hop. His collaborations with artists such as Future, 21 Savage, Drake, Travis Scott and The Weeknd have made him a defining name in modern rap production.

Big Sean is another first-time India performer on the opening-day bill. The multi-platinum rapper and Grammy-nominated artist will be joined by GoldLink, Dhanda Nyoliwala, slayr, Paal Dabba, Steel Banglez, SoSoCamo, Jorjiana, Vichaar, Snappy Kaal, DJ Five Venoms, DJ EJ and Ravator.

Day 2: Karan Aujla and Skepta take centre stage

December 13 brings Karan Aujla back to the festival as a headliner for the second consecutive year. His appearance follows his history-making performance at the inaugural Indian edition in 2025, when he became the first global Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud.

British rapper Skepta will also headline the second day, marking his first and only show in India as part of the festival. The list also features ScHoolboy Q, Seedhe Maut, BabyChiefDoIt, Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari and Mary Ann Alexander.

Other performers include ApolloRed1, 2Slimey, Robb Banks, Navz-47, MC Gawthi, Shikriwal and The Spindoctor.

With its mix of international debuts, returning headliners and Indian hip-hop voices, Rolling Loud India 2026 is gearing up for a packed December weekend. The remaining big reveal is where the festival will take place.