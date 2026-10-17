Weverse Con Festival 2027 Line-Up: K-Pop Groups TXT, ENHYPEN And LE SSERAFIM To Make India Debut In Delhi

K-pop fans in India, it is time to start planning for a big musical weekend! Some of the genre’s biggest names are heading to New Delhi as Weverse Con Festival prepares to make its India debut in March 2027. The first line-up, which was announced on October 16, brings together K-pop favourites, international pop performers and Indian artists for two days of live music. Check out which of your favourite artists is heading to India next year.

Weverse Con Festival India 2027: Line-up and more

Weverse Con Festival India will take place over two days on March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi, marking its first edition outside South Korea. The announced line-up features a mix of established K-pop acts, global pop names and homegrown talent.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM are among the headline attractions. Solo performers Hwasa and Eric Nam are also on the bill, alongside Dayoung, Lee Hyun and BUMZU.

The line-up also brings Lara of KATSEYE to the festival, adding another global pop name to the mix. Her sister, Rhea Raj, known for her maximalist pop aesthetic, is part of the announcement as well.

Indian artists will have a place on the festival stage, too. Gini, King, RANJ X Clifr, Reble and DJ Zelo are set to bring a mix of Indian hip-hop, indie and electronic sounds to the event. The combination means the festival will extend beyond K-pop, bringing international performers and India's contemporary music scene together over the two days.

Weverse Con Festival India tickets: Pre-sale and general sale dates

Planning to catch your favourite acts live? Ticket sales are scheduled to open in two phases on BookMyShow.

Pre-sale: October 27, 2026

General sale: October 30, 2026

Fans should check the official festival and ticketing platforms for booking links, ticket categories, prices and any additional sale information. Ticket prices have not been specified in the information currently available.

With its first edition outside South Korea, Weverse Con Festival India is set to bring K-pop, global pop and Indian music into the same space. For fans who have been waiting to experience these artists live in India, the March 2027 festival is one to keep on the radar.