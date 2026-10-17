Shah Rukh Khan Brings Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla And Sonu Nigam Together For 1-Day Music Festival In Abu Dhabi: When And Where To Book Tickets

Imagine Arijit Singh’s soulful melodies, Sonu Nigam’s timeless hits and Karan Aujla’s chart-topping Punjabi tracks coming together at one music festival. Sounds like a dream line-up? Shah Rukh Khan is bringing that vision closer to reality with UNIFYD Music Festival, a massive one-day music and cultural celebration set to take over Abu Dhabi in March 2027.

With three major Indian music stars leading the bill and more performers yet to be announced, the festival is already shaping up to be one to watch. Here's everything we know so far.

UNIFYD Festival 2027: Date and venue

UNIFYD Music Festival will take place on March 20, 2027, at Etihad Live on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Designed as a multi-stage event, the festival will bring together music and cultural experiences celebrating Indian music for audiences travelling from India, the Middle East and the wider global South Asian community.

Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla are confirmed as the headline performers, offering a mix of romantic ballads, classic Bollywood favourites and contemporary Punjabi music. The organisers expect a total of 15 artists to perform, with additional names scheduled to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Beyond its debut in the UAE, UNIFYD is also envisioned as an international festival format, with plans to expand into other cities around the world after its Abu Dhabi launch.

The multi-stage concept is intended to bring music and cultural programming together under one festival umbrella, creating a space for artists and fans from different parts of the South Asian diaspora to connect.

UNIFYD Festival tickets: Booking dates and timings

If you are planning to attend, keep an eye on their official ticketing platform, District, where tickets will be available.

Early access: Emirates NBD cardholders can access tickets from October 19, 2026, at 9:30 am GST (11 am IST), until October 20, 2026, at 9:30 am GST (11 am IST).

General sale: Ticket sales open on October 20, 2026, at 10:30 am GST (12 pm IST).

You can check the UNIFYD Music Festival ticket page for booking information. Ticket prices and further details have not been specified in the information currently available.

What can fans expect from UNIFYD Festival?

With a line-up spanning multiple musical styles, UNIFYD is set to offer something for fans of Bollywood playback singing as well as contemporary Punjabi music. Arijit Singh’s emotional performances, Sonu Nigam’s celebrated vocal catalogue and Karan Aujla’s modern sound bring distinct musical identities to the same event.

The multi-stage format and cultural programming are also expected to make the festival more than a series of headline performances. With 15 artists planned for the day, the upcoming line-up announcements should provide a clearer picture of the full experience.

For now, the date, venue and three headline names give fans plenty to look forward to. And if the Abu Dhabi edition succeeds, UNIFYD could eventually take its blend of Indian music and culture to audiences in other international cities.