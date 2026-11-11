Who Is Lori Huang? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Low-Profile Wife In Spotlight Amid Alleged Chinese Spy Affair Controversy

Lori Huang, born Lori Mills, has been married to Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang since 1985. She has spent four decades away from the spotlight, running a multibillion-dollar family foundation and raising two children who both work at Nvidia. Her name has trended since Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, though she has made no public comment.

Who is Lori Huang? How she met Jensen

The couple met as students at Oregon State University (OSU) in the early 1980s. According to the university, Mills was Huang's freshman-year lab partner in an electrical engineering course. Huang has said he was 17 and she was 19, and that he was the youngest in a class of about 250 students with only three women.

He has recalled, in a 2024 speech at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, how he got her attention. He promised her straight A's if they did homework together every Sunday. At 20, he also vowed to be a CEO by 30, and he became Nvidia's CEO in 1993 at age 30. They married five years after meeting, in 1985.

Who is Lori Huang? Education

Newsweek reports that Mills was born in 1961. Several profiles say she studied electrical engineering at OSU and graduated in 1985. Huang earned his bachelor's at OSU in 1984 and a master's at Stanford.

Who is Lori Huang? What she does

She is president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, according to OSU. The couple set up the foundation in 2007, and it is based in Palo Alto. It focuses on STEM education, public health and community causes. ProPublica reported it held over $9 billion in assets in 2024, which makes it one of the largest private foundations in the US.

Its best-known gift came in 2022, when the couple donated $50 million to OSU for a new AI and robotics research complex, plus an Nvidia supercomputer valued at about $25 million, Newsweek reported. Profiles also point to major gifts to Stanford for engineering programmes.

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Who is Lori Huang? Her professional career

Little is publicly documented about any career outside the foundation. Her background is engineering, but the sources I found do not detail an earlier job or employer. Forbes reported that Huang has credited her with helping build Nvidia and with managing the family's household finances, as relayed by SFist. Huang has also joked that she picks his trademark black leather jackets.

Who is Lori Huang? Their children

The couple have two children, Madison and Spencer. Both started at Nvidia as interns, Madison in 2020 and Spencer in 2022. Madison is senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms. Spencer oversees robotics software products.

Before joining Nvidia, both worked outside tech. Madison trained at the Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bell in Paris, worked at LVMH and earned an MBA at London Business School. Spencer ran a cocktail bar in Taipei, closed it in 2021 and went on to an MBA at NYU..

Who is Lori Huang? Is there a prenup?

It is not publicly known whether the couple signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement. Several outlets say none exists. They married eight years before Nvidia was founded, and under California's community property rules assets acquired during marriage are generally split equally unless an agreement says otherwise, according to Forbes. Estimates of the couple's wealth range from about $155 billion to $162 billion.

Who is Lori Huang? The affair and what is known now

Huang apologised to his wife, family and Nvidia staff in an internal email, after reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy and is unrelated to him. Lori Huang has not commented publicly, and no separation or divorce filing has been reported.