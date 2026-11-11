Ranveer Singh Joins Deepika Padukone And Her Family For Diwali Celebrations In Bengaluru After Welcoming 2nd Baby; PHOTOS Go Viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrate First Diwali After Welcoming Second Daughter | Instagram

Actors and celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Diwali 2026 together in Bengaluru with their family and close friends. The festive celebration was particularly special as the couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Devi Padukone Singh, on September 19.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrate First Diwali After Welcoming Second Daughter

Pictures from their Diwali celebrations have gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their family gathering. One photograph showed Ranveer and Deepika posing with Deepika's parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha and close friends.

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Another picture featured Deepika posing at Amiel Gourmet Restaurant in Bengaluru, dressed in a beautiful yellow ethnic suit set. Ranveer, meanwhile, looked dapper in a purple kurta paired with a silk brocade jacket. The actor was all smiles as he enjoyed the festive occasion.

In another photograph, Ranveer was seen happily posing for a selfie with a fan, making the Diwali celebration even more memorable for those around him.

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Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19 with an adorable photo of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Work Front

Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, marking her big-screen comeback after the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024; directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Next, the actress has Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.

Ranveer, who was last seen in the 2025 film Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19, 2026.

Next, Ranveer has Pralay, marking the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.