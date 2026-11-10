'Peacefully Left Us On Diwali': Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Passes Away At 96, Cousin Saumya Confirms

'Peacefully Left Us On Diwali': Ranveer Singh's Nana Dr Ram Hingorani Passes Away At 96, Cousin Saumya Confirms |

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96. The news was shared by Ranveer’s cousin, Saumya Hingorani Thackeray, who remembered him with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Sharing the news, she wrote, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned.” Neither Ranveer nor his wife, Deepika Padukone, has publicly reacted to the loss so far.

Sharing a series of photographs and videos with her grandfather, Saumya revealed that he passed away on Diwali. She wrote, “My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja.”

Choosing to remember him through the beautiful moments they shared, rather than mourn his passing, Saumya added, “I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together.”

Saumya also thanked her grandfather for being the “best Dadu in the world” and ended her emotional note with a touching message: “Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.”

“Nana is peak rocky-ism💣🔥 93 and rockying.” - Via Ranveer Singh Instagram SOOO CUTEEE!!! 🥺❤️ - Ranveer Singh with his grandfather 💕 https://t.co/3hhlApOaSZ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) August 2, 2023

Ranveer Singh has shared several pictures and videos with his maternal grandfather on Instagram over the years. In August 2020, the actor posted a stylish picture of his grandfather sporting a Gucci cap, oversized sunglasses and a gold chain, captioning it “Nana-G.” However, one of their most memorable appearances together came in August 2023, when Ranveer shared a series of pictures and videos with his 93-year-old Nana during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo was seen dancing to Jhumka Gira Re, while his grandfather sported a 'Team Rocky' T-shirt. In another clip, he hilariously said, “Tikki choro tequila lao!” In May 2024, the actor also shared a picture of his grandfather after he stepped out to cast his vote despite the scorching Mumbai heat, writing, “93yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts.”