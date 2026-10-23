'So You Were Really Serious...': Bipasha Basu Edits Comment After Deepika Padukone Reveals 2nd Daughter's Name As Devi, Like Her Own Daughter

Bipasha Basu Changes Comment On Deepika Padukone's Daughter Devi's Name | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their second daughter's name, Devi Padukone Singh, on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Soon after the announcement, actress Bipasha Basu's comment on Deepika's post caught the attention of social media users.

Bipasha Basu Changes Comment On Deepika Padukone's Daughter Devi's Name

Bipasha, whose daughter with husband Karan Singh Grover is also named Devi, reacted to the couple's choice of name with a playful comment. She wrote, "So you were really serious when you told me you love the name Devi."

However, the actress soon edited her comment, replacing it with a simple "Devi," accompanied by a red heart and folded hands emojis. The change did not go unnoticed, with screenshots of her original comment catching the attention of netizens.

The reason behind Bipasha's decision to edit the comment remains unclear.

About Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Announcement

Deepika and Ranveer introduced their newborn daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, through a coordinated family portrait. The photograph featured the couple alongside their elder daughter, Dua, and baby Devi, with all four dressed in matching golden traditional outfits.

In the picture, Ranveer can be seen holding Dua as she lovingly plants a kiss on her newborn sister, capturing a tender family moment.

Sharing the photograph in a joint social media post, Deepika and Ranveer announced their younger daughter's name with the caption, "Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh."

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026. The couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their elder daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, welcomed their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022.