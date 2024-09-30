 'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Nude Photoshoot
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Nude Photoshoot

'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Nude Photoshoot

Mukesh Khanna recently revealed that Ranveer Singh personally tried to convince him to support his casting in Shaktimaan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Nude Photoshoot | Photo Via Instagram

Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his portrayal of Shaktimaan, in television series Shaktimaan, recently recalled that Ranveer Singh, initially cast to play the lead in the Shaktimaan movie, personally tried to persuade him to support his casting after Khanna expressed his disapproval.

The actor shared that his aversion to Ranveer started after his controversial nude photoshoot. Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh said, "Ranveer told me he didn’t actually do it. He said he was wearing underwear and had fired his promotional team. I believed him, but later, when I looked back, I remembered his statement to the media, where he said he was comfortable with it. I recall giving a statement, ‘You may be comfortable, but we aren’t.'"

Read Also
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing...
article-image

Further, Mukesh also slammed Deepika Padukone for extending her support and not objecting to her husband Ranveer's nude photoshoot. "His wife was also comfortable, according to a statement they gave to the media. She also didn’t object. Every wife would object. Don’t be so advanced," he added.

Read Also
'Feed, Burp...' New Mom Deepika Padukone Shares FIRST Update Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With...
article-image
Read Also
'Open Nudist Camps': Mukesh Khanna OBJECTS To Ranveer Singh's Casting As Shaktimaan, Asks Him To Do...
article-image

Mukesh also revealed that Ranveer approached him in an effort to convince him to let him reprise the role of Shaktimaan.

FPJ Shorts
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)

He stated, "I also have a conflict with Sony and I had put up a video clarifying that I haven’t approved Ranveer to play the role and the reason is that…Ranveer sat in front of me that day for 3 hours but ultimately I had to tell him that what needs to be seen on his face wasn’t there. He looks playful, like someone who would trick others."

Ranveer and Deepika recently became parents to a baby girl, who was born on September 8, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Teen Patti Release Date Out: Kriti Sanon Presents Double Trouble For Kajol In This Suspense Thriller...

Teen Patti Release Date Out: Kriti Sanon Presents Double Trouble For Kajol In This Suspense Thriller...

'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao...

'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao...

'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer...

'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer...

'Agle Saal Free Mein Jaane Ko Tayar Hoon': Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra On His...

'Agle Saal Free Mein Jaane Ko Tayar Hoon': Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra On His...

'It's Very Scary': Ananya Panday Says Government Regulation Only Solution To Stop Deepfake Videos Of...

'It's Very Scary': Ananya Panday Says Government Regulation Only Solution To Stop Deepfake Videos Of...