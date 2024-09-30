'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Nude Photoshoot

Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Nude Photoshoot | Photo Via Instagram

Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his portrayal of Shaktimaan, in television series Shaktimaan, recently recalled that Ranveer Singh, initially cast to play the lead in the Shaktimaan movie, personally tried to persuade him to support his casting after Khanna expressed his disapproval.

The actor shared that his aversion to Ranveer started after his controversial nude photoshoot. Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh said, "Ranveer told me he didn’t actually do it. He said he was wearing underwear and had fired his promotional team. I believed him, but later, when I looked back, I remembered his statement to the media, where he said he was comfortable with it. I recall giving a statement, ‘You may be comfortable, but we aren’t.'"

Further, Mukesh also slammed Deepika Padukone for extending her support and not objecting to her husband Ranveer's nude photoshoot. "His wife was also comfortable, according to a statement they gave to the media. She also didn’t object. Every wife would object. Don’t be so advanced," he added.

Mukesh also revealed that Ranveer approached him in an effort to convince him to let him reprise the role of Shaktimaan.

He stated, "I also have a conflict with Sony and I had put up a video clarifying that I haven’t approved Ranveer to play the role and the reason is that…Ranveer sat in front of me that day for 3 hours but ultimately I had to tell him that what needs to be seen on his face wasn’t there. He looks playful, like someone who would trick others."

Ranveer and Deepika recently became parents to a baby girl, who was born on September 8, 2024.