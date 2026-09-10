Bipasha Basu Finds 'Tiny Worms' In Nutrition Product, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: 'You Are Our Only Hope' - VIDEO

Bipasha Basu Finds 'Tiny Worms' In Nutrition Product | Photos via Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu raised concerns over an alleged food-safety issue involving a nutrition product. She shared a video on her Instagram story on Thursday (September 10) in which she claimed to have found what appeared to be tiny worms inside an Isopure product. She also directly appealed to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking for help over the alleged contamination.

In the video, Bipasha zoomed in on the contents of the container to show what she identified as worms. "This Isopure is full of worms... tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we've opened is full of worms," Bipasha is heard saying in the video.

Alongside the clip, Bipasha tagged Mundhe and wrote, "@tukaram_ias You are our only hope... so we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase." She also added a folded-hands emoji.

Isopure is a nutrition brand known for its whey protein isolate products and supplements marketed as low-carb or zero-carb options.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe, an IAS officer and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, has been in the spotlight for his focus on food-safety enforcement across the state. Authorities under the FDA have been conducting inspections of restaurants, food establishments and quick-commerce warehouses, with action taken in cases involving alleged hygiene and safety violations.

Mundhe has also gained attention on social media for his stringent approach to food-safety enforcement. Bipasha's decision to tag the officer comes against this backdrop, as she seeks attention to her concern over the product.

The actress's post, however, represents an allegation about the product, and there has been no independent confirmation in the information provided that the substance shown in the video was worms or that the product was contaminated.

Bipasha Basu's work front

On the professional front, Bipasha currently does not have a film announced in her lineup. The actress, who has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years, was last seen in the 2020 web series Dangerous.

Her fans continue to wait for her return to the big screen.