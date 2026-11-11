Mumbai Chhath Puja 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Juhu On November 15–16; Check Road Closures, Diversions & Parking Restrictions |

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police have announced special traffic arrangements and restrictions around Juhu Beach for Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16, 2026. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the beach to offer prayers, the restrictions have been introduced to manage crowds, prevent congestion and ensure public safety.

Traffic Restrictions & Timings Announced

According to the traffic police, the restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm on November 15 until 11 am on November 16 under the jurisdiction of the Santacruz Traffic Division. The western suburbs traffic unit has issued the notification, asking motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes.

Parking Prohibited On Key Roads

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of Juhu Tara Road, as well as on A B Nair Road, V M Road, Juhu Church Road and Birla Lane. Motorists have been advised not to park their vehicles along these stretches during the restriction period.

Road Closures & One-way Arrangements

The stretch between Santacruz Police Station Junction and Juhu Beach, as well as the stretch between Tulip Star Hotel Junction and Juhu Beach, will remain closed to all vehicular traffic. Police and emergency service vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions.

A one-way traffic arrangement will be implemented from A B Nair Road via Church Road towards Balraj Sahni Marg. The U-turn in front of Hotel Maharaja Bhog will also remain closed. Vehicles travelling towards Juhu Koliwada via Tulip Star Hotel will have to use the U-turn at Juhu Koliwada Junction instead.

Alternative Routes For Motorists

Vehicles approaching from Link Road can take a right turn at Santacruz Police Station Junction, followed by a left turn at Standard Chartered Bank Junction, and proceed via S V Road towards their destinations. Vehicles coming from the Tulip Star Hotel side will be diverted through V M Road. Motorists can also use Juhu Church Road or Alfredo Criado Road to reach N S Road No. 13 as alternative routes.

Mumbai Traffic Police have urged motorists and residents to follow the temporary traffic arrangements, cooperate with traffic personnel and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the Chhath Puja celebrations.

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