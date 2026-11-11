3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Terrorist Attack In Kashmir's Kulgam

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Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 2:15 pm when the assailants opened fire on the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot.

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The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital in Anantnag district for medical treatment.

Last month, four CRPF personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast while attempting to defuse leftover explosives at the Alarmedgu camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The injured personnel were part of the Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) of the CRPF's 50th Battalion. The team had been assigned to inspect several camps under the Konta Range, including Pidmel, Dabbakonta, Kolaiguda and Alarmedgu, and dispose of unserviceable and residual explosives found there.

During the disposal operation, a fragment of an explosive device or a bomb accidentally detonated, leaving four personnel injured.

Those injured in the incident were identified as ASI MK Tiwari, ASI Anish Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra and Head Constable Kuldeep Raj.

All four personnel were given first aid before being shifted to the Government Hospital in Konta for further medical treatment.