Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Police Custody Of Five Accused Extended Till Nov 16; Age Verification Of Phool Singh Underway | File Photo

Mumbai: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act holiday court hearing the Tiger Shroff firing case on Wednesday extended the police custody of five accused, including Phool Singh, until November 16.

Singh has claimed before the court that he is a minor. The police informed the court that a team had been sent to Haryana to verify his age. The age-verification report will be submitted to the court on November 18.

According to reports, the other accused remanded to police custody are Rehan, Kunal, Sumit and Ankit.

They are among 13 persons arrested in the case so far. Seven have already been sent to judicial custody, while the 13th accused, Suneha Pandit, has been sent in police custody until November 16.

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Prosecution seeks extended police custody

The prosecution reportedly sought an extension of the accused's custody, stating that they needed to be confronted with Pandit as part of the investigation. The court also permitted the five accused to speak to their parents over the phone, but directed that the conversations should not be recorded.

Court orders age verification

The age-verification process follows an earlier order by the special MCOCA court directing the Mumbai Police to ascertain whether Phool Singh is a minor.

According to reports, Special Judge Satyanarayan Navandar allowed the application seeking age verification and ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, the court denied immediate relief on the request to shift Singh to a juvenile facility. It directed the investigating officer to complete the verification and submit a report within 15 days.

Defence submits birth certificate and Aadhaar

Meanwhile, Singh's lawyers, Sidhant Mor and Divyam Gaur, filed an application stating that he was born on November 30, 2008, and was around 17 years and 10 months old when the alleged firing took place on October 18, 2026.

The defence submitted a Haryana-issued birth certificate and an Aadhaar card as supporting documents, both of which reportedly mention the same date of birth.

Arguing that Singh should not be kept in an adult custodial facility if he is found to be a minor, the defence sought his transfer to a place of safety under the Juvenile Justice Act.

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