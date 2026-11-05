FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Yash Steals The Show As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', Dalal Street Roars'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars Nearly 1,500 Points & Nifty Jumps 430 Points, Here Are 5 Reasons Behind The Massive Rally

Sensex jumps 1,497 points and Nifty gains 430 as falling crude prices, FII buying, US election results and stronger global cues fuel a sharp market rally. (Read more...)

2. US Sanctions Indian Couple, Eight Firms Over Alleged Role In Iran's Shadow Fleet & Oil Smuggling Network

The US has sanctioned an India-based couple, Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, along with several companies for allegedly providing fraudulent maritime registrations to vessels transporting Iranian oil and helping Iran evade international sanctions. (Read more...)

Today, as part of Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury targeted the vast criminal network of India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, who have supported Iran’s shadow fleet through a web maritime fraud. Their schemes have provided false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum, including vessels operating on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies.https://t.co/LXl5cDbfDF — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) November 4, 2026

3. Virat Kohli Turns 38: 'King Kohli' Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes As Cricket Fraternity And Fans Flood Social Media With Love

Social media is flooded with heartfelt messages celebrating the Indian batting star's incredible career and achievements. (Read more...)

4. Ramayana Review: Yash Steals The Show As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari's Visually Stunning Retelling, But Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi...

While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal. (Read more...)

5. US Ambassador To India Sergio Gor Linked To Top Trump Administration Roles, Including White House Chief Of Staff Or Marco Rubio's Successor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has reportedly emerged as a contender for senior roles in the Trump administration, including White House Chief of Staff or Secretary of State. (Read more...)

6. Punjab Stubble Burning 2026: 2,347 Farm Fires Reported Across State, Tarn Taran Accounts For 558 Incidents As Pollution Concerns Mount

Punjab recorded 2,347 stubble-burning incidents, with Tarn Taran accounting for 558 cases. The PPCB has imposed Rs 40.37 lakh in environmental fines, recovered Rs 23.05 lakh and registered 647 FIRs as North India continues to battle rising pollution. (Read more...)

Stubble burning | Representational image

7. How Backlash Against AI Data Centers Has Swayed The US Midterm Elections

US voters backed restrictions on AI data centre development in almost every local ballot contest tracked during the midterms. Democrats also won governorships in Texas and Georgia after campaigns that included calls for data centre pauses. Analysts said tighter rules may delay or relocate projects. (Read more...)

8. ‘₹1500 Waste Ho Gaya’: Ramayana IMAX 3D Screening Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai’s Theatre After Technical Glitch, Viral Video Shows Viewers Urging Makers To Fix Issue

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana faced an alleged technical glitch during an IMAX 3D screening at Cinepolis, Seawoods. Disappointed viewers claimed the film initially played without 3D and later paused. (Read more...)

9. 'Proud Wifey': Alia Bhatt's Alleged Theatre Picture Watching Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Has Fans Gushing

An alleged picture of Alia Bhatt watching Ramayana in a theatre has surfaced online. While its authenticity remains unverified, netizens called her a 'Proud wifey' as she watched the movie. (Read more...)

10. 'Most Difficult Days Of My Life': Jesus Owono Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement After Jesus De Miguel's Tragic Death Following On-Field Collision

Jesus Owono has broken his silence following the tragic passing of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after their on-field collision. (Read more...)