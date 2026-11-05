US Sanctions Indian Couple, Eight Firms Over Alleged Role In Iran's Shadow Fleet & Oil Smuggling Network | Pixabay

Washington DC: The United States has imposed sanctions on an India-based couple and several associated companies over their alleged involvement in facilitating Iran's shadow fleet through fraudulent maritime registrations and certifications, accusing them of helping sanctioned vessels transport Iranian petroleum and evade international restrictions.

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Announcing the action on Wednesday (local time), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington would take action against individuals and entities continuing to support the Iranian regime.

“As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air,” Bessent said in a post on X.

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In a press release, the US Department of the Treasury identified the targeted individuals as India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. It alleged that the couple operated a network providing false flags and maritime certifications to sanctioned vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, including ships operating on behalf of Iran's military and its proxies.

According to the department, Sharma and Shahid allegedly established fraudulent maritime registries and classification societies by creating websites that purported to offer services on behalf of countries that had not authorised them.

The Treasury said their activities dated back to at least 2014, when they allegedly attempted to impersonate the maritime flagging authority of the Caribbean nation of Dominica. It further alleged that their network provided registration services to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, enabling them to circumvent international restrictions.

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Several India-based companies associated with the couple have also been designated, including Oceaniek Technologies India and Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited. Other entities named include Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust.

The Treasury said the sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets key sectors of the Iranian economy, including petroleum, petrochemicals and aviation.

Separately, the US also sanctioned Türkiye-based Fugo Ground Services Inc for allegedly providing ground-handling and other services to several US-designated Iranian airlines, including Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company.

The department said the company continued servicing these carriers despite repeated US warnings about the sanctions risks associated with supporting Iran's aviation sector.

The Treasury also issued an alert to the maritime industry, cautioning businesses against dealing with potentially falsely flagged vessels. It said fraudulent registrations could allow ships involved in illicit activities to evade international regulations on crew safety and environmental protection.

Announced by Bessent on August 24, 2026, Operation Economic Outcast aims to disrupt Iran's economic lifelines by targeting networks involved in oil smuggling, sanctions evasion and the movement of funds.

Under the latest measures, property and financial interests of designated individuals and entities falling under US jurisdiction will be blocked, while transactions involving them will generally be prohibited unless specifically authorised or exempted. The Treasury warned that violations could attract civil or criminal penalties for US and foreign persons.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)