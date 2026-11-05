'Most Difficult Days Of My Life': Jesus Owono Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement After Jesus De Miguel's Tragic Death Following On-Field Collision

Jesus Owono Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement After Jesus De Miguel's Tragic Death | FabrizioRomano/X

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has broken his silence for the first time following the tragic passing of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, admitting that he is going through the most difficult days of his life. Owono, who was involved in the unfortunate on-field collision with De Miguel during their match, expressed profound grief over the loss of the 30-year-old footballer.

In an emotional statement, Owono opened up about the difficulty of coming to terms with the tragedy and finding the right words to describe his feelings. "These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," he said.

Jesus Owono Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement After Jesus De Miguel's Tragic Death

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The goalkeeper also extended his condolences to De Miguel's family, friends and everyone who loved the Spanish striker. Expressing his immense pain, Owono said, "I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him."

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Acknowledging that there could be several issues to address following the incident, Owono maintained that he would face whatever comes with the utmost respect. However, he made it clear that his immediate thoughts remain with the deceased footballer and those grieving his loss. "But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus," Owono concluded.

De Miguel's tragic passing has sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes pouring in from players, clubs and supporters. Owono's emotional statement has also brought attention to the immense human tragedy behind the incident, as the football world mourns the untimely loss of a 30-year-old footballer.