Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars Nearly 1,500 Points & Nifty Jumps 430 Points, Here Are 5 Reasons Behind The Massive Rally

Sensex jumps 1,497 points and Nifty gains 430 as falling crude prices. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday morning, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining nearly 2 percent each. The strong upward movement lifted investor sentiment, bringing buyers back into focus after recent market volatility.

At around 11:28 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 78,798.76, up 1,497.36 points or 1.94 percent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 430.50 points or 1.80 percent to 24,391.10.

Sensex, Nifty Rally

The Sensex opened at 78,910.94 against its previous close of 77,301.40. During morning trading, the index touched a high of 79,001.19 and a low of 78,520.56.

Similarly, the Nifty opened at 24,378.05 against its previous close of 23,960.60. It touched an intraday high of 24,442.20.

Five Reasons Behind The Rally

Crude Oil Prices Crash: A sharp decline in international crude oil prices emerged as a major trigger. Brent crude slipped towards $94 per barrel after a steep correction.

Lower oil prices could reduce India's import bill, ease inflationary pressure and improve corporate profitability.

Foreign Investors Return: Foreign institutional investors have resumed buying Indian equities after prolonged selling.

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 7,284 crore on November 4, marking their fourth consecutive buying session. Renewed inflows have strengthened market confidence.

US Election Outcome: Democrats' gains in the US midterm elections have raised expectations of reduced trade uncertainty and a possible easing of tensions involving Iran.

Investors believe these developments could improve global risk appetite, although geopolitical uncertainty remains.

Rupee And Bond Yields: A stronger rupee and declining US bond yields have provided additional support.

Lower bond yields can make emerging-market equities more attractive, while rupee appreciation may encourage foreign investment into Indian markets.

Strong Buying In Heavyweights: Banking, automobile and financial stocks witnessed strong buying interest.

Shares of IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki advanced sharply during morning trading. Improving corporate earnings expectations also supported sentiment.

What Lies Ahead?

Market participants will closely monitor crude oil prices, foreign fund flows and global developments.

Although the rally has strengthened investor confidence, profit booking and geopolitical risks could trigger volatility in upcoming sessions.