Virat Kohli Turns 38: 'King Kohli' Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes As Cricket Fraternity And Fans Flood Social Media With Love

Virat Kohli Turns 38 | X

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli is celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday, November 5, with wishes pouring in from fans, former cricketers and the cricket fraternity across the world. Social media has been flooded with birthday messages for the former India captain, who continues to enjoy a massive fan following across generations.

Virat Kohli Turns 38

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Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was among the first to extend his wishes to Kohli. Taking to X, Shastri shared a heartfelt message for the batting superstar, writing, "Many happy returns of the day, Champ! A proper exhibition in the closing hours of Year 37. Keep singing your tune! I am 38 going on 36. Oh la la! Ohhhh..." His message came after Kohli delivered a stunning performance against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland.

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Kohli also received early birthday wishes from fans during the opening ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. While fielding near the boundary, the Indian batter was surprised as spectators in the stands began singing the 'Happy Birthday' song. The 37-year-old, who turns 38 today, acknowledged the heartwarming gesture with a wave, leaving the Auckland crowd cheering even louder.

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The celebrations became even more special after Kohli produced a match-winning performance with the bat. He smashed 74 runs off just 51 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and a six, helping India secure a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected encounter. The right-handed batter also received a standing ovation from the Auckland crowd, making his birthday eve even more memorable.

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Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. From winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2008 to lifting multiple ICC trophies with India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Delhi-born cricketer has enjoyed an extraordinary career. With 80 ODI centuries and countless memorable performances to his name, Kohli continues to inspire millions of cricket fans.

As the former India captain celebrates another milestone, fans across the globe have taken to social media to shower him with love and admiration. With birthday wishes continuing to pour in, supporters are celebrating not just the cricketer but also the passion, intensity and consistency that have made Virat Kohli the undisputed 'King' for millions.