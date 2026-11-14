FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'US Lifts Nationwide Flight Ground Stop, Railways May Dump RAC'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. US Lifts Nationwide Flight Ground Stop After Telecom Outage Disrupts Air Traffic Control, 7,000 Flights Hit

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed ageing infrastructure and urged Congress to fund modernisation. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin ruled out a cyberattack, while Air India issued an advisory. (Read more...)

2. Who Could Replace Jensen Huang At Nvidia? Arm CEO Rene Haas Emerges As Potential Successor

Nvidia's board has reportedly approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang, who resigned after 33 years amid controversy over alleged extramarital relationships. (Read more...)

3. Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Conducts Searches At 33 Locations Across 6 States

The action followed disclosures by promoter Sourabh Chandrakar, who was extradited from Oman and remanded to judicial custody till November 19. (Read more...)

4. Indian Railways May Scrap Decades-Old RAC System, Vande Bharat Sleeper To Have No Shared Berths

Indian Railways is considering scrapping its decades-old RAC facility, which allows two passengers to share one berth while paying the full fare (Read more...)

Indian Railways May Scrap Decades-Old RAC System, Vande Bharat Sleeper To Have No Shared Berths | File Pic

5. YES Bank Denies ₹32 Crore Cyber Fraud Allegations, Says No Govt Accounts Were Compromised

In its Nov 13 clarification, the lender said its systems remained secure, no government accounts were affected and it suffered no financial loss. The bank has challenged the report's accuracy and requested a retraction. (Read more...)

6. IND vs PAK Final: Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf At Toss In U19 Asia Cup Match | Video

The moment caught attention amid the fierce India-Pakistan rivalry, with the video gaining traction among cricket fans. The incident added another talking point to the highly anticipated encounter between the arch-rivals. (Read more...)

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first! 🪙The stage is set, the stakes are high, and the ultimate prize awaits as India and Pakistan battle for U19 Asia Cup glory! 🏆Watch Pakistan vs India in the DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup, LIVE Now on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

7. Mumbai Police May Shut Down, Restructure Specialised Crime Branches Amid Workload Review

The Anti-Extortion Cell has lost several investigations, including the Tiger Shroff firing case, while the Social Service Branch has also seen its powers curtailed. The 12 regular Crime Branch units may remain. (Read more...)

8. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Remember Jawaharlal Nehru On 137th Birth Anniversary As India Celebrates Children's Day

India observes November 14 as Children's Day in memory of its first Prime Minister, popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his affection towards children and his contribution to the nation. (Read more...)

9. Chhath Puja Sunrise And Sunset Timings: Know The Auspicious Sandhya And Usha Arghya Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

On the final day, devotees gather again before dawn to offer Usha Arghya, the offering to the rising Sun. This marks the conclusion of the fast. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | A large crowd of devotees has gathered at the Digha Ghat for Kharna rituals on the second day of the Chhath Puja. https://t.co/sR116VLB7v — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026

10. 'Thought I Had Five Mins More': Adam Port's Delhi Gig Ends Abruptly, German DJ Apologises After Fans Complain About Missing Say What

Adam Port has apologised after his Delhi concert at the NSIC Exhibition Ground ended before he could perform his popular track Say What. Videos showed the DJ appearing surprised by the abrupt conclusion. (Read more...)

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