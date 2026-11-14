Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Conducts Searches At 33 Locations Across 6 States

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 33 locations across 06 States at the premises of the panel operators of the illegal online betting platform of Mahadev Online Book APP in the last few days. The searches were carried out on the basis of disclosures made by the key accused Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the principal promoters of the platform, after his extradition from the Sultanate of Oman.

Live Betting Panels Dismantled, Digital Evidence Seized

During these searches, live betting and gambling panels were found running and were dismantled. Digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents showing the use of mule accounts and a hawala network have been recovered and seized.

Sourabh Chandrakar Extradited From Oman, Arrested By CBI

Sourabh Chandrakar was extradited from Oman and arrested by CBI on 01.11.2026. The Ld. Special Judge (CBI Cases), Raipur granted his 8 day police custody to CBI.

His interrogation revealed the details about the working of the platform and its network of panel operators in India. He was also confronted with the documentary and digital evidence collected during investigation.

CBI Investigation Reveals Overseas Operations, Hawala Network

It may be recalled that CBI has registered two FIRs in the Mahadev Online Book after being transferred from the State Govt. of Chhattisgarh.

Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the platform is run from abroad through a Head Office and operates in India through a large network of panel operators. These operators handle customer IDs, collect betting money in the bank accounts exclusively opened or hired in the names of other persons, and send the profits abroad through hawala channels.

Chandrakar Remanded To Judicial Custody Till November 19

On expiry of police custody, Sourabh Chandrakar was produced before the Ld. Special Judge (CBI Cases), Raipur on 12.11.2026 and has been remanded to judicial custody till 19.11.2026.

Investigation is continuing into the role of the other accused, including those located abroad, the persons who facilitated the operations and the public servants concerned. Steps for extradition of the other absconding accused are under way.

CBI Issues Public Advisory Against Online Betting

Members of the public are cautioned that online betting and gambling are illegal. Lending or renting one's bank account, SIM card or identity documents to others for such activity is also a criminal offence and exposes the account holder to prosecution.

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