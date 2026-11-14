'Thought I Had Five Mins More': Adam Port's Delhi Gig Ends Abruptly, German DJ Apologises After Fans Complain About Missing Say What

Adam Port Apologises After Delhi Concert Ends Abruptly | Instagram

German DJ and record producer Adam Port, a founding member of the electronic music collective Keinemusik, performed in Delhi on Friday, November 13, at the NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla, NCR. However, the concert ended on a disappointing note for several fans as he missed playing his popular track Say What, also popularly known as Saralina.

Adam Port's Delhi Concert Ends Abruptly

Several videos from the concert went viral on social media, with some attendees accusing the organisers of mismanagement.

One viral video showed Adam performing and seemingly preparing to play Say What when his set was abruptly stopped, leaving the DJ visibly confused. He was subsequently seen acknowledging the audience from the stage before exiting the venue, escorted by security personnel.

Adam Port Apologises After Delhi Concert Ends Abruptly

Reacting to fans' disappointment, Adam apologised, saying, "I am sorry! I thought I had five minutes more."

He also took to his Instagram Stories to issue a public apology, writing, "Sorry, I thought we were closing at 22:00. I could not play the last song."

Alleged Mismanagement And Phone Thefts

Meanwhile, several attendees also claimed that phones had been stolen during the concert, adding to the online discussion surrounding the event.

While some fans expressed frustration over the abrupt ending and alleged mismanagement, others defended Adam, urging people not to blame the DJ for the situation.

Following his Delhi performance, Adam Port is all set to continue his India tour with upcoming shows in Kolkata on November 14 and Bengaluru on November 15.

The DJ's India tour marks another exciting moment for the country's growing electronic music scene, with his performances expected to draw thousands of fans eager to experience the star live.

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