Keinemusik Band Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai After Successful Concert; Adam Port Puts Bappa's Profile Picture On Instagram | Instagram @alpsnails

Soon after the high-energy show, members of the Berlin-based music collective Keinemusik were spotted seeking blessings at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar. Dressed in traditional saffron scarves, the artists paid their respects to Lord Ganesha, a gesture that resonated strongly with fans online.

Keinemusik turned Mumbai into a hub of music and energy with their recent performance, drawing an impressive crowd of nearly 30,000 fans on March 27. Held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the concert quickly became one of the most talked-about live gigs in the city.

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Adding to the buzz, Keinemusik member Adam Port caught netizens’ attention after updating his Instagram display picture to an image of Ganpati. The move was widely noticed and appreciated by Indian fans, who saw it as a mark of respect for local culture.

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Social media users also connected earlier moments leading up to the concert. One netizen pointed out spotting Ganpati visuals on LED screens outside the venue ahead of the event, interpreting it as a symbolic blessing for the show. “Even Bappa is blessing the show prep,” the user wrote, adding a spiritual layer to the otherwise electrifying night.

Clips from the concert have since gone viral, capturing the sheer scale and enthusiasm of the crowd. One widely shared video showing a sea of fans was captioned, “Mumbai showed up,” perfectly summing up the city’s response to the global act.

The night wasn’t just about international beats. In a surprising twist, the DJs dropped a popular Bollywood track during their set, sending the audience into a frenzy and seamlessly blending global music with local flavour.

Adding a personal touch to the grand event, a heartwarming proposal in the middle of the crowd stole the spotlight. A man went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes amid cheers from fellow concertgoers, making it one of the most memorable moments of the evening.