'Reminded Me Of Dadar Station': Keinemusik Concert In Mumbai Draws Massive Crowd; Nearly 30K People Showed Up; Checkout Inside Visuals

'Felt Like Dadar Station': Keinemusik Concert In Mumbai Draws Massive Crowd; Nearly 30K People Showed Up; Checkout Inside Visuals | Instagram @atiksh.rajput

The much-anticipated live performance by Berlin-based collective Keinemusik turned into a massive spectacle in Mumbai, with nearly 30,000 fans showing up for the concert on March 27. While the event delivered high-energy moments, it also sparked conversations online over crowd management and overall experience.

Several videos from the night have gone viral, capturing the sheer scale of the turnout. One attendee summed up the scene by saying, “The crowd reminded me of Dadar station!” highlighting the overwhelming rush at the venue. Another clip showcasing a sea of fans enjoying the music was captioned, “Mumbai showed up,” reflecting the city’s enthusiasm for global music events.

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Amid the electrifying atmosphere, one standout moment saw the DJs dropping a surprise Bollywood track into their set, sending the crowd into a frenzy and adding a local twist to the international gig.

However, the overwhelming footfall also led to logistical concerns, with some attendees expressing dissatisfaction. One user shared a blunt review online, stating that the experience felt repetitive and criticised the set for playing “the same music for four hours,” despite paying ₹5,000 for the event.

On a lighter note, the concert also witnessed a heartwarming proposal that quickly went viral. A man went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of the crowd. As she said yes, the couple shared loved moments, drawing cheers from nearby attendees.

Interestingly, the collective had earlier spoken about their connection with Indian audiences, saying, “The audience is absorbing music with more curiosity, openness and also enthusiasm, which can lead to beautiful moments on a dance floor.”