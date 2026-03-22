Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma, Dance To DIVINE At Mumbai Indians' MIX Event; Watch Viral Video |

Cricket met music and high-energy entertainment as the Mumbai Indians kicked off its first-ever fan festival, The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience, for fans and supporters, in Mumbai. Organised in collaboration with BookMyShow Live’s BrandLabs, the event brought together star cricketers, live performances and immersive fan moments under one roof.

Day one of the event saw appearances from MI skipper Hardik Pandya, former captain Rohit Sharma and team India's recent World Cup winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who interacted with fans on stage and joined in the celebrations. Adding to the buzz, several other players were seen dancing and vibing to live performances, including a high-octane set by rapper DIVINE.

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A viral video from the event shows Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Mahieka Sharma enjoying the music and dancing along with the crowd. The players were also spotted playing with smoke guns in the concert-like atmosphere and giving away signature merch.

The festival also featured performances by artists like Nucleya and Sanju Rathod, blending sport and entertainment into a unique fan experience that captured Mumbai’s vibrant spirit.

Owned by Nita Ambani, the Mumbai Indians franchise aims to connect more deeply with its fanbase through such large-scale events. With the IPL 2026 season around the corner, the team is gearing up for its opening clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

As the Mumbai Indians look to end their five-year title drought and chase a record sixth trophy, The MIX has set the tone for the fans of the franchise.