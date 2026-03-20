'Body's Metabolism Begins To Slow Down, Making It Harder To Process Alcohol Efficiently'; Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol At 35, Here's Why

Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol At 35, Here's The Real Reason Why |

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a significant step towards improving his fitness, revealing that he has quit alcohol for over six months to enhance his performance ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Speaking on the YouTube channel of South African cricket legend AB de Villiers, Chahal shared that the decision came after a challenging phase marked by injuries during his stint with Punjab Kings. He suffered both a hip fracture and a knuckle injury, which impacted his performance in crucial matches, including the playoffs.

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Reflecting on his journey, Chahal said, “After the KKR game, my hip got fractured… I was not able to bowl my proper leg spin. But this year I wanted to take care of my body first. I have one good news—I stopped alcohol. It’s been more than six months.” He added that at 35, his goal is to stay active and give his “150 per cent” for his current franchise, Punjab Kings.

How Alcohol Affects People In Their Mid-Thirties:

Chahal’s decision also highlights a broader health perspective. As individuals enter their mid-thirties, the body’s metabolism begins to slow down, making it harder to process alcohol efficiently. Regular consumption can lead to reduced recovery, poor sleep quality and increased fatigue, all of which directly impact athletic performance.

Alcohol can also contribute to muscle loss, dehydration and inflammation, slowing down injury recovery, something crucial for professional athletes. Additionally, it may affect coordination and reaction time, key aspects in sports like cricket.