Meet Shefali Bagga- Rumoured Girlfriend Of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant & Cricket Presenter Serving Fashion Looks In Style

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 08, 2026
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, actor and now a cricket presenter, Shefali Bagga has rose to publicity after she was named as rumoured girlfriend of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Recently, Yuzi and Shefali was spotted acting in a commercial together after which the rumoured have once again gripped on social media.
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is also a cricket presenter and have hosted many cricket matches till now
Shefali has immense fan following on social media and wins hearts with her alluring styles on the Internet.
She was also spotted at the recently hosted wedding of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine where she was seen posing alongside Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
From her western classics to desi attires Shefali often recieve praise for her fashion choices.
However, the time will only confirm the rumoures of her dating Yuzvendra Chahal are true or just a speculation.