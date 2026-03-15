Kuldeep Yadav's Wife Vanshika Chada Cries During Haldi Ceremony; Watch UNSEEN Moments In Their Wedding Movie |

Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav officially tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha, in a grand yet intimate wedding in the heart of Mussourie. Apart from many visuals from the wedding going viral on the Internet, a short and sweet wedding movie has also surfaced on social media, which gives us a sneak peek inside the star-studded festivities and unseen moments of the couple.

Kuldeep & Vanshika's wedding festivities kick-started on March 13 with Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. One of the heartfelt moments in the wedding movie shows Vanshika getting emotional alongside her relatives during the Haldi ceremony. The bride couldn't control her happy tears after being surrounded by her loved ones to officially kickstart the ceremonial weddings.

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Read Also WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Kisses Bride Vanshika After Varamala Moment At The Grand Wedding In Mussorie

In another moment from the traditional wedding ceremony, Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Chadha can be seen putting on varmala's to each other in a dreamy setting around them. Soon after putting the varmala's to each other, the couple turned towards the guests as Kuldeep held Vanshika by his side as officially his wife and complimented her with a heartfelt kiss on her cheeks.

Tilak Varma Sits On Dhol & Dances At Kuldeep's Baarat

A viral video from Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding with Vanshika in Mussoorie shows Indian cricketer Tilak Varma sitting on a dhol and dancing energetically during the celebrations. The clip quickly grabbed fans’ attention online. The star-studded ceremony took place on March 14, shortly after India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.