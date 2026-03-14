Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Chadha's Viral 'Chumma' Moment During Haldi Ceremony | WATCH

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Indian cricketer, Kuldeep Yadav, and his childhood friend and long-term girlfriend, Vanshika Chadha, are soon to be going to share vows in a grand wedding ceremony in Mussorie on Saturday, March 14. The wedding festivities have already begun and visuals from their ceremonial Haldi and Sangeet events are breaking the Internet.

In a now viral video, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out to the iconic dance number, Chumma-Chumma, during the haldi ceremony along with their friends. The moment follows a fun game in which the host of the event divides the guests into two teams, as Kuldeep and Vanshika. The host plays a music game, in which only the intro music of the song will be played and the teams have to guess the song. Whoever can guess first can snatch the mic from the emcee and win the round.

WATCH VIDEO:

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and close friend of Kuldeep, takes the lead from his team and snatches the mic from the host the moment music of the Chumma-Chumma song starts, the team guesses the song correctly, and everyone starts shaking their legs, making the moment memorable for the couple.

Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Chadha's Sangeet Night:

Several visuals from Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Chadha's wedding festivities are surfacing online, including moments from the striking sangeet ceremony. The couple turned heads in their regal, coordinated ethnic ensembles. They opted for richly detailed outfits that perfectly suited the occasion. Vanshika stunned in an embellished lehenga set.

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