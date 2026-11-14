Chhath Puja Sunrise And Sunset Timings: Know The Auspicious Sandhya And Usha Arghya Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities |

Chhath Puja, a four-day traditional festival, is being celebrated in India with great devotion and regional fervour. Saturday, November 14, marks the second day of the festival, which is known as Kharna (also known as Lohanda or Rasiaav-Roti). It is celebrated on the fifth day (Kartik Shukla Panchami) of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival, dedicated to the Sun and Chhathi Maiya, only follows one clock, and that is the Sun itself, which is the centre of the celebration. Observers or devotees who keep a waterless fast (Nirjala Vrat) only break their fast after Sandhya and Usha Arghya (water offering to the Sun). Let's take a look at sunset and sunrise timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.

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Sandhya and Usha Arghya: Sunset and sunrise timings

Chhath Puja, which is being observed by devotees with pure devotion, traditional practices and more, follows the second day, Kharna, where devotees prepare traditional jaggery kheer, roti (Prasad) and consume it. Then begins the waterless fast, which begins on the third day with Sandhya Arghya (evening prayers to the setting Sun) and is broken only after offering Usha Arghya, marking the completion of the ritual with reverence and devotion.

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Sandhya Arghya timings: November 15, 2026

Patna: 5:01 PM

Delhi: 5:28 PM

Kolkata: 4:53 PM

Mumbai: 6:00 PM

Bengaluru: 5:50 PM

Lucknow: 5:16 PM

Ranchi: 5:04 PM

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Usha Arghya timings: Monday, November 16, 2026

Kolkata: 5:50 AM

Patna: 6:07 AM

Delhi: 6:44 AM

Mumbai: 6:46 AM

Lucknow: 6:26 AM

Bengaluru: 6:18 AM

Ranchi: 6:02 AM

About Sandhya Arghya

The third day is the most important part of Chhath Puja. Devotees go to rivers or waterbodies to offer Sandhya Arghya, an offering to the setting Sun. This is considered spiritually significant because Chhath Puja uniquely worships both the setting and rising Sun, symbolising gratitude for the entire solar cycle, from dusk to dawn. Women dress in traditional sarees, usually yellow or red, and stand in water with soops (bamboo baskets) filled with fruits, thekua, sugarcane and coconuts.

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About Usha Arghya

On the final day, devotees gather again before dawn to offer Usha Arghya, the offering to the rising Sun. This marks the conclusion of the fast. After praying for family happiness, health and wellbeing, Vratis break their long nirjala fast. The offerings symbolise gratitude, prosperity and thankfulness for life’s sustenance.

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