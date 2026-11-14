Chhath Puja 2026 Kharna: How Is Prasad Prepared? Know Traditional Foods And Puja Vidhi | Canva AI

Chhath Puja is one of the most spiritually rich festivals in India, which is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The nature-centric festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, and it spans four days of fasting, prayer, and thanksgiving, each day carrying deep spiritual meaning. Among the four days, Kharna, which falls on the second day, holds immense importance as it marks the preparation for the main rituals of Chhath.

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On November 14, people are observing the second day of Chhath Puja, which is called Kharna. On this day, devotees, particularly women, observe a fast throughout the day and break it after sunset following the evening prayers by eating Kharna Prasad only, which includes jaggery kheer, banana, wheat chapati, and dry fruits. Let's understand the importance of it in detail.

Kharna 2026: The second day of Chhath Puja

Kharna marks the day when devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking it only after performing rituals dedicated to the setting sun. The evening is filled with devotion, purity, and the preparation of Kharna Prasad, which is offered to Chhathi Maiya before being shared among family and neighbours. This year, it is celebrated on Saturday, November 14, coinciding with Children's Day.

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How is Kharna Prasad prepared?

Kharna Prasad is traditionally prepared using ingredients such as ghee, jaggery, rice and milk. The most popular offering is Rasiya Kheer. It is a sweet dish made by cooking rice in milk or water with jaggery, and is prepared without using regular sugar and is traditionally cooked in an earthen or bronze vessel.

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Another important preparation is Roti, which is made using wheat flour. Some households also prepare traditional delicacies such as banana and other seasonal fruits as offerings.

Devotees should avoid tasting the prasad while cooking, as it is first offered to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya.

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