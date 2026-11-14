Chhath Puja 2026 Begins With Nahay-Khay In Indore, Over 150 Locations Ready For Four-Day Celebrations | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on Friday with the traditional Nahay-Khay ritual, bringing festive fervour to families originating from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees marked the first day by taking a holy dip, offering prayers and preparing traditional meals as part of the festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Women and men observed rituals of cleanliness and purity. After taking a ceremonial bath, devotees prepared rice, chana dal and bottle gourd (lauki) using traditional earthen stoves. Preparations are gaining momentum in households across the city.

More than 150 locations in Indore are expected to host Chhath celebrations this year. Chhath ghats have been prepared at several locations, with artificial water bodies, decorations, lighting and safety arrangements in place for devotees. Families from other cities have also arrived in Indore to celebrate the festival.

According to Purvanchal Sanskritik Sansthan, preparations have been completed at several prominent locations, including Bapat Chauraha, Shri Surya Mandir premises on RRCAT Road, Summer Park and Nipania Talab, along with Chhath ghats at Scheme No 54 and Scheme No 78.

On Saturday, devotees will observe Kharna and begin a rigorous 36-hour fast after offering prayers and consuming prasad. On Sunday evening, they will offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun, while the festival will conclude on Monday morning with Usha Arghya to the rising Sun.