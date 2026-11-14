Indian Railways May Scrap Decades-Old RAC System, Vande Bharat Sleeper To Have No Shared Berths | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian Railways is examining the possibility of scrapping its decades-old Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility, which allows two passengers to share a single berth while paying the full ticket fare. The proposal is being considered amid growing concerns over passenger convenience and the fairness of charging passengers the entire fare when they are not allotted an individual sleeping berth.

Interestingly, the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have already been designed without an RAC provision, indicating a different approach to berth allocation in premium long-distance services.

Why Is Indian Railways Reviewing The RAC System?

A railway official said the existing arrangement was being examined from the passenger convenience perspective.

"There's a view that when a passenger isn't getting full sleeping space, it may not be appropriate to charge the full fare," an official said.

The issue has also attracted the attention of a parliamentary panel, which has recommended that the Railways review the practice of charging full fares to passengers who receive only shared accommodation.

How Does The Existing RAC System Work?

Under the existing RAC system, two passengers are allotted one side-lower berth. During the day, it is converted into seating accommodation, while at night both passengers share the same berth for sleeping.

RAC passengers are permitted to board reserved coaches, unlike waitlisted passengers whose tickets remain unconfirmed. They can also get a full berth if another passenger cancels a confirmed reservation. However, until a berth becomes available, they have to manage with shared space.

The arrangement often becomes uncomfortable, particularly when male and female passengers are allotted the same berth. Train ticket examiners (TTEs) also face difficulties arranging alternative accommodation when no vacant berths are available.

The system was originally introduced when railway reservations were largely managed manually. It helped accommodate more passengers and utilise berths that became vacant due to cancellations. However, with computerised reservation systems now enabling dynamic berth allocation, questions are being raised about the need to continue the facility.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains To Have No RAC Provision

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, meanwhile, will not have any RAC provision. According to the reservation rules for the train, all available berths will be opened for booking from the beginning of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

Passengers will be allotted individual berths, with no arrangement for two passengers to share a single berth under RAC.

The train will have only the existing Ladies, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizen and Duty Pass quotas. No other reservation quotas will be applicable.

Will Indian Railways Discontinue RAC Across Its Network?

While the Vande Bharat Sleeper model provides a reference point for individual berth allocation, the Railways is yet to take a final call on the future of RAC across its wider network.

Any decision to discontinue the facility could have a significant impact on reservation availability and the way waiting-list passengers are accommodated.

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