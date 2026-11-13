Indian Railways Considers Scrapping Decades-Old RAC Ticketing Facility, Major Changes Possible For Train Passengers | X

Mumbai: Indian Railways is examining the possibility of scrapping its decades-old Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility, which allows two passengers to share a single berth while paying the full ticket fare. The proposal is being considered amid growing concerns over passenger convenience and the fairness of charging passengers the entire fare when they are not allotted an individual sleeping berth. Interestingly, the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have already been designed without an RAC provision, indicating a different approach to berth allocation in premium long-distance services.

Railways Reviews Full-Fare RAC Policy

A railway official said the existing arrangement was being examined from the passenger convenience perspective. “There's a view that when a passenger isn't getting full sleeping space, it may not be appropriate to charge the full fare,” an official said. The issue has also attracted the attention of a parliamentary panel, which has recommended that the Railways review the practice of charging full fares to passengers who receive only shared accommodation.

How The Existing RAC System Works

Under the existing RAC system, two passengers are allotted one side-lower berth. During the day, it is converted into seating accommodation, while at night both passengers share the same berth for sleeping. RAC passengers are permitted to board reserved coaches, unlike waitlisted passengers whose tickets remain unconfirmed. They can also get a full berth if another passenger cancels a confirmed reservation.

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Shared Berths Raise Passenger Comfort Concerns

The arrangement often becomes uncomfortable, particularly when male and female passengers are allotted the same berth. Train ticket examiners (TTEs) also face difficulties arranging alternative accommodation when no vacant berths are available. The system was originally introduced when railway reservations were largely managed manually. It helped accommodate more passengers and utilise berths that became vacant due to cancellations.

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