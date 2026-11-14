Mumbai Police May Shut Down, Restructure Specialised Crime Branches Amid Workload Review

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is likely to shut down or restructure certain specialised branches considered redundant, amid discussions within the force about reducing the number of operational units.

The move comes after the investigation into the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff was withdrawn from the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch and handed over to other units.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare told FPJ, "The case has to be investigated by ACP rank officer once MCOCA applied so transferred to ACP."

Not just the Tiger Shroff firing case, but several other important investigations and complaint applications handled by the AEC have also been withdrawn and distributed among Crime Branch Units 1 to 12, depending on the locations of the incidents. As a result, the Anti-Extortion Cell has been left with very little work. The Social Service Branch, too, has seen its powers curtailed in recent months and is now virtually left without a significant role.

Considering the changing nature of crime in Mumbai and the decline in the number of serious offences, there is speculation that the police administration may gradually reduce the workload of specialised branches while retaining the 12 regular Crime Branch units.

AEC Under Police Commissioner's Scrutiny

The Anti-Extortion Cell is currently under the scrutiny of Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. Following the withdrawal of the Tiger Shroff firing case, the cell also lost several other important investigations and complaint applications. Its responsibilities have now been distributed among Crime Branch Units 1 to 12 based on the jurisdictions where the offences occurred.

Mumbai has historically been associated with the underworld and organised crime. During the period when gangsters and organised crime syndicates were active in the city, several specialised branches were established within the police force to investigate different categories of serious offences. However, with the changing crime landscape and the number of cases reportedly coming under control, questions are being raised about the need to continue operating all these specialised units.

Even the 12 Crime Branch units are no longer facing the same workload as they did in the past, prompting discussions about retaining these units while gradually winding down other branches.

Social Service Branch Also Faces Curtailment

The Social Service Branch has been on Police Commissioner Deven Bharti's radar since the beginning of his tenure. During his first Crime Conference after taking charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Bharti reviewed the branch's functioning and made it clear that its responsibilities extended far beyond conducting raids on bars, hookah parlours and gambling dens.

He pointed out that the branch should also focus on crucial responsibilities such as combating human trafficking, tracing missing persons, rescuing women trapped in prostitution and identifying cases of child labour.

Bharti also observed that monitoring bars and other establishments was something local police stations could handle. Following these directions, the powers and responsibilities of the Social Service Branch have reportedly been curtailed.

Anti-Extortion Cell Established In The 1990s

The Anti-Extortion Cell was established in the 1990s, when underworld activities in Mumbai had escalated significantly. Businessmen, actors and other prominent personalities were frequently threatened for extortion, while several were also targeted in attacks by organised gangs.

To curb such activities and investigate serious offences committed by organised crime syndicates, the police established the Anti-Extortion Cell as a specialised unit.

Since its formation, the cell has primarily handled cases involving extortion threats and attacks targeting businessmen, actors, politicians and builders, along with other serious organised crime cases.

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Various Specialised Branches Of Mumbai Police

Apart from the 12 Crime Branch units functioning under the jurisdiction of Deputy Commissioners of Police, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has several specialised wings, including the Anti-Extortion Cell, Property Cell, Crime Branch Control (CB Control), Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), Social Service Branch, Anti-Narcotics Cell and a specialised unit dealing with women-related violence and prevention.

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