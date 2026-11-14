IND vs PAK Final: Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf At Toss In U19 Asia Cup Match | Video

Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf | ACC/X

A moment at the toss ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final has caught attention, with Indian skipper Lakshya Raichandani appearing to avoid a handshake with Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf.

The incident took place when the two captains came together for the toss before the much-anticipated final. As the captains prepared for the toss, Raichandani did not extend his hand towards Yousaf, with the Indian skipper appearing to walk away without the customary handshake.

Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf

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The moment quickly became a talking point, given the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, particularly when the two sides meet in a continental final. The video of the toss incident is likely to attract attention among cricket fans, with the contrasting body language of the two captains adding another talking point ahead of the contest.

India and Pakistan have a fierce history in age-group cricket, and encounters between the two teams are often followed with enormous interest. With the U19 Asia Cup title at stake, both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward and emerge victorious.

The toss-time moment has added another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated India-Pakistan final.

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