FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Twin Tragedies In Bengal, Bihar Kill 14; Hayden Panettiere Dead'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Bihar Temple Stampede: 7 Women Killed, Over 12 Injured At Ashok Dham As Massive Shravan Rush Sparks Chaos | Video

At least seven women were killed and over 12 people injured in a stampede near Ashokdham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday. Panic erupted after an electricity pole reportedly fell and rumours spread of devotees suffering electric shocks. The resulting rush caused barricades to collapse, triggering a deadly crush. Officials warned the death toll could rise. (Read more...)

#BREAKING: At least 7 devotees killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in #Lakhisarai; several injured



📍BIHAR pic.twitter.com/MSOSSVR1nW — Karan Singh / करन सिंह (@Journo_Karan) August 17, 2026

2. Tarapith Hotel Fire Tragedy: 7 Killed, Several Critically Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel In West Bengal | Video

At least seven people were killed and several critically injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal, around 5 am on Monday. The blaze erupted on the ground floor while guests were asleep. Firefighters brought the fire under control, and the injured were shifted to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. (Read more...)

Massive fire at a hotel in Birbhum’s #Tarapith killed at least six and left several injured. Fire may have caused due to electrical short circuit. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/rssNjjoxam — Rittick Mondal (@RittickMondal) August 17, 2026

3. How An Indian Social Media Post Became A Fake Iran Nuke Claim Cited By Israeli PM Netanyahu

A false quote attributed to Iranian commander Ahmad Vahidi spread from an anonymous India-based X account to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu within hours, reportedly. The post claimed Iran would pursue nuclear weapons while Israel and the US possessed them. Israeli accounts and television amplified it, while US envoy Mike Waltz shared the claim before later deleting his post. (Read more...)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | File

4. Shehzad Poonawalla Submits Resignation Letter To BJP Again, Citing Personal & Financial Circumstances

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday resigned from his post and the party's active primary membership, citing pressing personal and financial circumstances. In his letter to BJP president Nitin Nabin, he said developments involving certain individuals strengthened his decision. He added that he plans to join the private sector while continuing to support PM Modi's vision. (Read more...)

Resignation Letter.



With utmost humility, sense of affection & gratitude i have once again submitted my resignation letter to @BJP4India & Hon’ble Shri @NitinNabin ji & have requested that the same be accepted.



Eternally grateful for guidance, love, respect and platform that… pic.twitter.com/yUvyJiWNdX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2026

5. PhysicsWallah Shares Rise 7.5% As Q1 Loss Narrows To ₹77.5 Crore, Revenue Jumps 24%

PhysicsWallah shares gained up to 7.5% after the edtech company reported a narrower first-quarter consolidated loss of Rs 77.5 crore, compared with Rs 120 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,054 crore, while K-12 enrolments and segment revenue recorded strong growth. (Read more...)

PhysicsWallah narrows losses | File

6. Russian Missile Hits Lakshmi Mittal’s Ukraine Steel Plant; 2 Killed, Blast Furnace And Power Units Damaged

Lakshmi Mittal-led company's unit said key power-generation and blast-furnace facilities were damaged, forcing production to be partially halted. The facility is Ukraine's largest integrated steel plant and lies in President Zelenskyy's hometown. (Read more...)

Laxmi Mittal | X

7. India Bowled Out For 462 Against Sri Lanka As Devdutt Padikkal’s Magnificent 167 Anchors Gritty First-Innings Effort In Galle

India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Resuming at 460/9, India added just two runs before Prasidh Krishna was dismissed. Devdutt Padikkal's 167 was the standout effort, while KL Rahul scored 82 and Dhruv Jurel 51. Prabath Jayasuriya led Sri Lanka's attack with 4/109. (Read more...)

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post 4⃣6⃣2⃣ in the first innings 👏👏



Devdutt Padikkal top-scores with 1⃣6⃣7⃣ 🫡

Fifties from KL Rahul & Dhruv Jurel 👌



Over to our bowlers 💪



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/cdMA1JyumY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2026

8. Nag Panchami 2026: Devotees Offer Prayers To Nag Devta And Lord Shiva At Mumbai’s Shree Babulnath Temple During The Holy Month Of Shravan

On August 17, 2026, large crowds of devotees gathered at Mumbai's historic Shree Babulnath Temple to offer special prayers and perform rituals on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami and the third Monday (Somwar) of the holy Sawan month. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Mumbai: Devotees offer prayers at Babulnath Temple on the third Monday of Sawan and Nag Panchami.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/7NX2bHJli2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026

9. Hayden Panettiere Dead At 36: Nashville Actress Passes Away 4 Days Before Birthday, Police Investigation Underway

Heroes and Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere has died at 36, days before her 37th birthday on August 21. Her representative confirmed the news in a statement, while the circumstances of her death remain undisclosed. (Read more...)

10. BEST Tribute! Mumbai's Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak Wins Hearts With Unique Homage To City's Road Transport Lifeline During Ganpati Aagman - VIDEOS

Kalachowkicha Mahaganpati's Aagman procession featured a unique tribute to BEST as around 125 Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak members dressed as transport personnel. Volunteers portrayed drivers, mechanics and ticket inspectors and carried a model BEST bus. The theme aimed to acknowledge the workforce's contribution and highlight difficulties facing Mumbai's bus network following the recent strike. (Read more...)