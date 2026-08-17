 Tarapith Hotel Fire Tragedy: 7 Killed, Several Critically Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel In West Bengal | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTarapith Hotel Fire Tragedy: 7 Killed, Several Critically Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel In West Bengal | Video

Tarapith Hotel Fire Tragedy: 7 Killed, Several Critically Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel In West Bengal | Video

At least seven people were killed and several critically injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal, around 5 am on Monday. The blaze erupted on the ground floor while guests were asleep. Firefighters brought the fire under control, and the injured were shifted to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Tarapith Hotel Fire Tragedy: 7 Killed, Several Critically Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel In West Bengal | Video
Tarapith Hotel Fire Tragedy: 7 Killed, Several Critically Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel In West Bengal | Video | X

Tarapith: At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured in a fire at a hotel in West Bengal's Birbhum district early on Monday, police said.

The fire erupted around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and they brought the blaze under control.

The injured were taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sources in the hospital initially said that five people had died in the blaze. However, police later revised the toll to seven.

"The death toll is seven now," a senior official said.

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit.

A woman from Kolkata, who managed to escape the blaze, recalled the panic inside the hotel. "Suddenly, the entire hotel was engulfed in smoke. We could not breathe, and it was hard to find an escape route," she said..

Officials said some of the victims were pilgrims who had come to the town to offer prayers at the famous Kali temple. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source