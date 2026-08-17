Nag Panchami 2026: Devotees Offer Prayers To Nag Devta And Lord Shiva At Mumbai’s Shree Babulnath Temple During The Holy Month Of Shravan

Devotees Offer Prayers At Mumbai’s Shree Babulnath Temple | X/ ANI

Mumbai witnessed a devotional atmosphere on Monday, Nag Panchami, as devotees gathered at the historic Shree Babulnath Temple to offer prayers to Nag Devta and Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan. The festival, dedicated to serpent deities, holds special significance in Hindu tradition and is observed with prayers, rituals and offerings.

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Devotees offer prayers at Babulnath

On August 17, 2026, large crowds of devotees gathered at Mumbai's historic Shree Babulnath Temple to offer special prayers and perform rituals on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami and the third Monday (Somwar) of the holy Sawan month.

Shree Babulnath Temple is one of Mumbai’s prominent Shiva temples, which is located near Girgaon Chowpatty, and it attracts a large number of devotees, particularly during Shravan. On the occasion of Nag Panchami, devotees visited the temple seeking blessings and offering their prayers with religious fervour. Babulnath Temple is one of the oldest Shiva temples in Mumbai.

Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan. In 2026, the festival falls on Monday, August 17. The day is traditionally associated with the worship of snakes, which are revered as Nag Devtas in Hinduism. Devotees believe that praying to serpent deities brings protection, prosperity and blessings for the family.

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Significance for Shiva devotees

The association between Nag Panchami and Lord Shiva is also significant. Shiva is traditionally depicted with a serpent around his neck, which symbolises his connection with nature and his mastery over fear and death. As a result, the festival assumes added importance for Shiva devotees, especially during Shravan. Snakes are also associated with Lord Vishnu.

At temples, devotees commonly perform abhishekam and offer flowers, milk and other traditional offerings as part of their prayers. Many also observe fasting and visit Shiva temples throughout the day.