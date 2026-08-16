 Happy Nag Panchami 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More To Share
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Happy Nag Panchami 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More To Share

Celebrate Nag Panchami 2026 with heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses. Share prayers, blessings and festive greetings with family and friends on this auspicious day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Happy Nag Panchami 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More To Share
Happy Nag Panchami 2026 | FPJ

Nag Panchami is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Nag Devta, observed with prayers, rituals and devotion. In 2026, the festival falls on Monday, August 17, for most of India, based on the Udaya Tithi. As families mark the auspicious occasion, share the festive spirit with loved ones through heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses.

25+ Happy Nag Panchami 2026 wishes & m

ore

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