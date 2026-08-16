Happy Nag Panchami 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More To Share

Happy Nag Panchami 2026 | FPJ

Nag Panchami is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Nag Devta, observed with prayers, rituals and devotion. In 2026, the festival falls on Monday, August 17, for most of India, based on the Udaya Tithi. As families mark the auspicious occasion, share the festive spirit with loved ones through heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses.

25+ Happy Nag Panchami 2026 wishes & m

ore