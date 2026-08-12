Nag Panchami In MP’s Ujjain: Nagchandreshwar Temple To Open For 24 Hours | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nag Panchami will be celebrated at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday, Aug 17. On the occasion, the doors of the Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple will remain open for devotees from midnight on Aug 16 until midnight on Aug 17.

As Nag Panchami coincides with the third Monday of the holy month of Shravan, the 'sawari' of Lord Shri Mahakal will also be taken through the city.

In view of the occasion, lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive in Ujjain for 'darshan' of Lord Shri Nagchandreshwar.

The first 'puja' of Shri Nagchandreshwar will be performed by the Mahant of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara from 11.30 pm to midnight on Aug 16, at the time the temple doors are opened.

This will be followed by the government 'puja' in the afternoon. The temple priests will perform 'puja' during the evening 'Aarti'.

A meeting regarding the forthcoming Nag Panchami festival and arrangements for devotees at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple was held on Tuesday in the Trinetra meeting room at Shri Mahakal Mahalok.

The meeting was attended by Collector Raushan Kumar Singh, SP Pradeep Sharma, temple administrator Pratham Kaushik, Mahant Vineet Giri and other concerned officials.

At the meeting, the collector directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements in time, keeping in mind the convenience and safety of the large number of devotees expected to visit the city on Nag Panchami.

He directed officials to make robust arrangements for smooth 'darshan', parking, traffic management, drinking water, cleanliness, medical facilities and other essential services.

Special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured throughout the temple complex, including the Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple, as well as in the surrounding external areas.

Adequate drinking water facilities will be provided at designated locations for devotees, along with water tankers and drinking-water points. Sufficient lighting will also be arranged along the routes, along with mobile lockers for devotees.