Woman Loses ₹10.08 Lakh In Fake Part-Time Job Scam In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was defrauded of Rs 10.08 lakh through an online scheme disguised as a lucrative part-time job offer. Following a complaint by the victim, Iti Jain, Aerodrome police registered a case against unidentified individuals and initiated an investigation.

According to police, the fraud began in July when Iti came across a part-time job advertisement while browsing Instagram.

Upon calling the provided number, she was contacted via WhatsApp and subsequently directed to a Telegram page managed by a user operating under the handle "Lavanya Anatt," claiming to be an NSE receptionist.

The fraudsters instructed Iti to complete rating tasks for various hotels and restaurants in exchange for high commissions, gathering her personal and bank details under the pretext of crediting profits.

To build trust, the scammers initially paid her small profits, crediting Rs 3,900 and a Rs 900 commission for initial rating tasks.

Convinced of the opportunity's legitimacy, Iti was lured into making larger financial commitments, transferring sums of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 75,000 into specified accounts.

Shortly after, she was directed to an "NSC Control Department" page, where fraudsters claimed her account was locked and demanded further payments to release her invested capital along with a promised 30% commission.

In total, she transferred Rs 10.08 lakh across multiple accounts before realising she had been duped. Police are currently tracing the bank accounts and digital footprints involved in the crime.

Man stabbed by unidentified miscreants; robbery angle under investigation

A man sustained critical injuries after being repeatedly stabbed by four unidentified individuals on motorcycles in the Hira Nagar police station area late on Sunday night.

Preliminary investigations indicate no prior enmity, suggesting the attack may have been an attempted robbery. The incident took place near Khalsa Chowk around 1:00 am as the victim was returning home.

The victim has been identified as Tej Singh, son of Lekhpal, a resident of Lahiya Colony originally from Narsinghgarh, who is employed as a waiter at a local hotel.

Police said that the incident occurred as Tej Singh was returning home on foot after attending a musical event at the Khatu Shyam Temple following his work shift. Four unidentified individuals approached and asked him to stop.

Before he could respond, two of the assailants produced knives and attacked him. Tej Singh sustained three deep stab wounds: two to his abdomen and one to his back. His calls for help caused the attackers to flee.

Despite his injuries, Tej Singh contacted his family and the police using his mobile phone. A police First Response Vehicle (FRV) team arrived promptly and rushed him to the hospital.

ACP Rubina Mizwani stated that, as Tej Singh is currently unable to provide a detailed statement due to his condition, police teams are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and catch the suspects.