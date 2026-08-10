Metro Work Squeezes Road Space, Raises Traffic Concerns In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has stepped up its focus on traffic management and public safety as underground metro construction advances across the city.

However, the situation on the ground presents a contrasting picture, with road space significantly reduced near the Nagar Nigam area due to metro construction.

MPMRCL Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya spent nearly three hours on Sunday morning inspecting underground metro construction sites from Airport to Railway Station.

During the inspection, he reviewed construction progress, quality, barricading, utility shifting and traffic management arrangements, directing officials to ensure public safety remains the top priority.

Chaitanya also specifically stressed the need for effective traffic diversions and safety measures in densely populated areas such as Bada Ganpati and Rajwada, where construction activity is expected to affect traffic movement.

But on Nagar Nigam Road, commuters are already experiencing the impact. One side of the road has been occupied by metro construction, while the remaining carriageway has effectively been divided into two lanes for traffic moving in opposite directions.

The reduced road width has created bottlenecks, with vehicles struggling to pass through the narrow stretch and congestion becoming a daily concern.

With metro construction expected to continue across several busy corridors, effective barricading, clearly marked diversions, adequate road width and real-time traffic management will be crucial to prevent congestion and ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians and construction workers.