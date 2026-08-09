Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brothers Jailed In Indore Liquor Case After Dhaba Raid | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five people, including Vipin and Sachin Raghuvanshi, brothers of Raja Raghuvanshi, for illegally serving alcohol at their dhaba in the Rau area without a valid licence. All five individuals have been sent to jail as a preventive measure.

The action took place on Friday night during a routine inspection drive targeting hotels, dhabas and lodges across the Rau area.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said the police team was checking the area when they reached Raja Bhoj Dhaba. Inside, they found several people drinking alcohol at the tables.

Police confirmed that the dhaba did not have a licence to serve alcohol. The management also had not submitted required tenant and employee details to the local police, even though the business had been running for a long time.

After the inspection, police arrested Sachin Raghuvanshi, Vipin Raghuvanshi, Shiv Yadav, Shubham and Vishal. All five were sent to jail as a preventive step.

Police said they will continue to inspect hotels, dhabas and lodges. They warned that strict action will be taken against any business found serving alcohol without a licence or breaking police rules.

Forest guard duped of Rs 1 lakh via malware app

A forest guard working at Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary lost almost Rs 1 lakh to cyber fraud after her mobile phone was reportedly hacked through a suspicious app.

Pragya Pawar, who lives in Alok Nagar, told police that Rs 99,996 was taken from her bank account through six unauthorised UPI transactions on Aug 2. When she noticed the fraud, she quickly froze her account using the helpline and reported the case on the national cybercrime portal (1930).

When she checked her phone, she found an app called "EMAIL WEB" that she had not installed. Police suspect that cyber fraudsters used this app to access her device and carry out the illegal transactions remotely.

Based on her complaint, Kanadiya police registered a case and began investigating.