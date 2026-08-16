Nag Panchami 2026: Top Temples To Visit In Mumbai To Seek Blessings Of Nag Devta & Lord Shiva | AI-Generated Representational Image

Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2026, with devotees worshipping Nag Devta and seeking protection, prosperity and family well-being. The festival also shares a close connection with Lord Shiva, who is traditionally depicted with a serpent around his neck.

For Mumbaikars looking to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion, here are some Nag temples and prominent Shiva temples across the city that you can consider visiting:

1. Om Nag Mandir — Kandivali West

Located in Charkop, this temple is specifically dedicated to Nag Devta, making it one of the most relevant places in Mumbai for devotees looking to offer prayers on Nag Panchami.

2. Nagdevta Mandir — Mulund East

Situated in Navghar, Mulund, this dedicated Nagdevta temple can be a meaningful stop for devotees observing the festival and seeking blessings from the serpent deity.

3. Naag Mandir — Borivali East

This temple in Kajupada is another option for devotees in the western suburbs who wish to mark Nag Panchami with prayers and traditional worship.

4. Nagdevta Mandir — Antop Hill

Located in Barkat Ali Nagar, this dedicated Nagdevta shrine is an option for devotees in central Mumbai to offer their prayers on Nag Panchami.

5. Nag Mandir — Nagpada

Located in the Nagpada area, this temple is another dedicated Nag shrine that devotees can consider visiting during the festival.

6. Nagoba Temple — Nagpada

Also situated in Nagpada, this small shrine dedicated to Nagoba offers another option for devotees looking for a traditional Nag worship spot.

7. Babulnath Temple — Malabar Hill

For those who prefer worshipping Lord Shiva on Nag Panchami, Babulnath is one of Mumbai's prominent Shiva temples. Since Nag Panchami has a strong association with Shiva worship, devotees can seek blessings here as part of their observance.

8. Shri Walkeshwar Temple — Malabar Hill

The historic Walkeshwar Temple near Banganga is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is another prominent choice for devotees observing Nag Panchami through Shiva worship.

Temple timings and special Nag Panchami arrangements can change for the festival, so it is best to check with the temple before heading out. Also, devotees should follow the temple's specific guidelines regarding offerings rather than feeding milk to live snakes.