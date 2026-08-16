350+ Small Ganesh Idols Come Together To Create One Massive Lord Ganesha In Ulhasnagar | WATCH |

As Mumbai gears up for Ganeshotsav, the city is witnessing spectacular Ganesh Aagman ceremonies, with towering idols and elaborate concepts making their way out of idol workshops across Lalbaug, Parel and other parts of the city. Amid the grandeur, a uniquely crafted Bappa from Ulhasnagar has caught the attention of devotees and social media users.

A video circulating on social media showcases a massive Lord Ganesha idol created using hundreds of smaller Ganesha idols put together to form one larger idol. The striking creation is associated with the MM Group of Ulhasnagar and has quickly become a talking point among Ganeshotsav enthusiasts.

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According to the claims accompanying the viral video, the gigantic idol features more than 350 small Ganesha idols, making the concept both visually striking and highly intricate. Each smaller idol comes together to form the larger representation of Bappa, creating a unique blend of craftsmanship, devotion and creativity.

The idol has reportedly been crafted at the workshop of renowned murtikar Arun Datte, where the unusual concept has taken shape ahead of this year's celebrations. Unlike traditional idols that rely primarily on their scale or elaborate backdrops to grab attention, this creation stands out because of the thought behind its structure.

The unique Bappa is now grabbing eyeballs online, with devotees appreciating the creativity that has gone into bringing the concept to life. From towering idols in Mumbai's iconic Ganesh lanes to innovative creations emerging from other parts of the city, the Aagman season continues to showcase the many artistic expressions of devotion.