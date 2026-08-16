Independence Day Special Ganesh Aagman In Mumbai: Tall, Grand And Unique Bappa Idols Take Over Lalbaug-Parel | WATCH |

Mumbai witnessed its first Maha-Aagman Sohala of the year on Saturday, August 15, as several popular Ganeshotsav mandals across the city welcomed their idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The arrival celebrations drew huge crowds of devotees, with Lalbaug-Parel and surrounding areas turning into a sea of people eager to catch the first glimpse of their beloved Bappa.

From towering idols to elaborate themes and unique forms, the first Maha-Aagman Sohala offered a preview of what devotees can expect from this year’s Ganeshotsav. Here are some of the most striking idols that made their way through the city.

Slater Road Cha Raja arrived in a striking pose, with Bappa seen balancing himself alongside Riddhi and Siddhi. The carefully crafted idol stood out for its intricate detailing and unique composition, drawing the attention of devotees gathered for the arrival.

Marolcha Vighnaharta made a spectacular appearance with Bappa balancing himself on one leg, creating an impressive visual. The idol was accompanied by a depiction of Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar in the backdrop, adding a mythological element to the grand presentation.

Shivdi Cha Raja arrived in a majestic setup featuring a stunning Dwarka-themed throne. The elaborate backdrop added a royal touch to the idol, while the Tricolour displayed prominently above Bappa added a patriotic element to the August 15 celebrations.

Mumbaicha Lambodar grabbed attention with a distinctive Trishund avatar, depicting Lord Ganesha with three trunks. The adorable yet striking form gave devotees a unique interpretation of Bappa.

One of the tallest idols of this year’s Maha-Aagman Sohala, Khetwadicha Vighnaharta made a dramatic entry into the Lalbaug-Parel area. Due to the sheer height of the idol, it reportedly had to be transported from the opposite side of the Lalbaug-Parel road. The grand idol featured a magnificent lion chariot, with a Goddess figure placed in the backdrop.

Dharavicha Sukhakarta stood out with its distinctive white-coloured idol and towering standing form. The design featured an especially striking elephant-like head, giving the idol a unique and powerful appearance.

The first Maha-Aagman Sohala has set the tone for Ganeshotsav 2026, with Mumbai once again proving why the city's Bappa arrivals are among the most eagerly awaited celebrations of the year. With thousands gathering to welcome the idols, the festive energy has already begun taking over the city.