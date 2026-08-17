Hayden Panettiere Dead At 36: Nashville Actress Passes Away 4 Days Before Birthday, Police Investigation Underway

Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, passed away at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by her representative in a statement to ABC News. Panettiere's death comes just days before her 37th birthday on August 21.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” read the statement from her representative.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been disclosed. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to an incident involving Panettiere on Sunday, and an investigation remains open. A source close to the actress also claimed that she had been complaining of back pain over the past year.

Hayden Panettiere's Career

Panettiere began working as a child artist and gradually established herself as a familiar face in television and film. Her major breakthrough came with NBC's sci-fi series Heroes, which ran from 2006 to 2010. She played Claire Bennet, a cheerleader with regenerative abilities, and the role made her internationally known.

She later starred in Nashville as country singer Juliette Barnes, earning recognition and multiple award nominations for her performance.

Hayden Panettiere's Film and Video Game Roles

Beyond television, Panettiere appeared in several popular films, including Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4.

She also worked as a voice actor in the gaming world. Her credits included the character Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts franchise and Samantha Giddings in the horror game Until Dawn.

Hayden Panettiere's Memoir

Earlier this year, Panettiere released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. In the book, she reflected on growing up in the public eye and discussed some of the difficult experiences she faced, including addiction and postpartum depression.

The memoir also included her account of an alleged sexual harassment incident involving an Oscar-winning actor. Panettiere said the incident took place at a friend's apartment in Los Angeles, where she felt the gathering was more like “a meeting” than a party.

She wrote, "These men seemed to be a little too comfortable together, like they knew something I didn’t."

Panettiere alleged that a "well-respected, award-winning actor" exposed himself by unzipping his pants. She said the actor did not physically harm her, but she immediately left the apartment.

"Up to that moment, men in Hollywood had always been kind and respectful around me," she wrote and added, "There may have been a peck on the lips here and an inappropriate comment there, but nothing had crossed a line."