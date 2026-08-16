Actress Ananya Raj Dies At 27 In Her Sleep, Family Says 'She Was Going Through Physical & Mental Discomfort'

Actress Ananya Raj, known for films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit, Ghost and Telugu film Thaggede Le, died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed the news, stating that the actress passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15 after dealing with physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year.

Ananya's family shared the news through her official Instagram account on August 15 and requested privacy as they mourn her loss.

In a statement, they said, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

The family further remembered Ananya as a strong-willed person and asked people to pray for her.

The statement continued, “She was a strong spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And In these trying times, We wish to maintain privacy and quietitude.”

Ananya Raj's acting career

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Ananya worked across Hindi and regional cinema. She began her career with film roles as well as music videos, gradually making a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 7 Hours to Go in 2016. She subsequently appeared in The Final Exit in 2017 and the 2019 horror film Ghost. Alongside her film appearances, she also featured in music videos, which helped her connect with a wider audience.

Ananya Raj in regional cinema

Ananya also explored regional cinema during her career. She appeared in the Telugu suspense thriller Thaggede Le, which was released in 2022 and directed by Srinivas Raju. The film starred Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P. Ravi Shankar alongside her.

She was also associated with the trilingual film Madrasi Gang.